Felpham schools festive fundraisers for Stonepillow and UKHarvest

Everyone was asked to bring in a £1 donation with proceeds being split between homelessness charity Stonepillow and improving the outdoor recreational facilities at the school.

This was the second Friday in a row that FCC has raised money for charity as staff took part in a secret Christmas jumper day the week before – with students soon realising what was going on with the imaginative festive outfits on show from staff.

Money raised from this event went to Save the Children, as part of their national Christmas Jumper Day appeal.

Head teacher Mark Anstiss with school dog Margot and students

Phebe Allies, student leadership in charge of charity, said: “It has been a busy half term – we took part in the annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, then we complete a month-long donation drive for UKHarvest, which was massive for us as a school and we collected in lots of donations – we filled a whole UKHarvest van!

“Then the sixth-form charity committee helped collect in the staff money on their Christmas Jumper Day, and we have finished the term with a non-school uniform day.

“We unfortunately had to cancel our FCC Christmas Fundraising Fair due to Covid safety, however we are looking at hopefully doing a spring fair now instead which will be fun and a focus for next term.

Students with the donations collected for UKHarvest

“We have over 20 sixth form students who are all part of the charity committee and it is great to organise events for the school to raise awareness of charities and fundraise.”

The college’s donation drive, organised by the sixth form charity committee and supported by student council form representatives, saw students and staff bring in donations of food or toiletries which were then collected by UKHarvest.

Deputy head teacher Michelle Kelly said: “We support a number of charities throughout the school year, with this half-term always having a focus on helping to provide for local vulnerable people in the run up to Christmas.

“All form groups were given a bag for life to fill for the donation drive, and we have been pleased to have collected such an amazing amount of donations!