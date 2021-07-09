Euro 2020: This is why Sussex Co-op shops will shut early on Sunday

All branches of the Southern Co-op group will be closing at 7.45pm.

In a statement on social media, the Co-op said it wanted to make sure its employees had time to make it home to watch the England v Italy match at Wembley Stadium.

In the nessage, the Co-op said: “It’s coming home ... So we’re going home at 7.45pm on Sunday July 11.

The Co-op foodstore in Guildford Road, Horsham, is among shops closing early on Sunday so staff can watch the Euro 2020 final

“Our colleagues deserve some time off to ⚠️watch the final so we’re closing all our stores early.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Southern Co-op chief operating officer Simon Eastwood said: “The excitement has been building over the last few weeks in our stores and across the nation.

“So many of us are going to be glued to our screens on Sunday so it was only right for us to close our doors a few hours early and let our colleagues join in if they want to.

“Our colleagues continue to do us proud everyday so this is another way of saying thank you.”