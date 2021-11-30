Eight new homes planned for Fontwell

Outline plans for up to eight homes at Fontwell have been submitted to Arun District Council.

By Nikki Jeffery
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:34 pm

The application is for land west of Fontwell Avenue and includes access via a development to the north of the site.

A planning statement by Iceni Projects, for Reside Development, states the 0.38 hectares of land west of the A29 is currently a horse menage and outbuildings.

To view the application go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BN/147/21/OUT.

