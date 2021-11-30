Eight new homes planned for Fontwell
Outline plans for up to eight homes at Fontwell have been submitted to Arun District Council.
The application is for land west of Fontwell Avenue and includes access via a development to the north of the site.
A planning statement by Iceni Projects, for Reside Development, states the 0.38 hectares of land west of the A29 is currently a horse menage and outbuildings.
To view the application go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BN/147/21/OUT.