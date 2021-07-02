eBay volunteer needed to help sell Chichester charity donations
Chichester charity The Point, a day centre for adults with physical disabilities, is looking for a volunteer with a very specific skill set.
Benefiting from occasional donations of good-quality items, the charity is hoping to recruit a volunteer who knows their way around the popular online selling platform eBay who is willing to commit a few hours each week to listing, selling and posting donated goods.
Administrator Sue Way said: “People are often very generous with the items that they donate.
“eBay has proved to be a great means of achieving good prices for these things.
“However, we are a small team and we really need the assistance of an eBay-savvy volunteer to take this element of our fundraising on.”
Anyone wanting further details or wishing to apply for this voluntary post should contact Sue on 01243 775330.
For more information about The Point visit www.thepoint-chichester.org