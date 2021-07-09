Dial 999 if you see this missing Chichester teenager

A 16-year-old boy has gone missing from Chichester.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 9th July 2021, 6:10 pm
Ahn Niht Vo was last seen near to the Chichester College campus in Westgate on Thursday evening. Photo: Sussex Police

According to Sussex Police, Ahn Niht Vo was last seen near to the Chichester College campus in Westgate on Thursday evening (July 8).

A police spokesperson said: "He is believed to be wearing a red T-shirt with a black leather jacket, light blue jeans and white trainers.

"Anyone who has seen Ahn or has any information about him is asked to ring 999 quoting serial 1685 of 08/07."

ChichesterSussex Police