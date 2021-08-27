Landlink Estates is preparing to send a planning application to Arun District Council for 200 dwellings, about 30 in detail and 170 outline, with access roads, pedestrian paths, open space, landscaping and sustainable urban

drainage for land West of Bilsham Road.

Jackson Planning submitted a scoping opinion statement on behalf of Landlink Estates.

Plans for 200 homes in Yapton are due to be submitted in late summer

This is to find out the information that should be included within an environmental statement to go with the application.

Compiled by Campbell Reith consulting engineers, the statement said Landlink intends to submit an application in the late summer of 2021.

The site is 12 hectares and comprises two agricultural fields.

Access would be via a new priority junction onto Bilsham Road.

In its decision, Arun District Council said: “The group head of planning has determined under delegated powers that the above proposal does not require the submission of an Environmental Statement, as any impacts as there are

on the environment are not likely to be of a magnitude to be covered by the Regulations.”

The decison report highlighted other development sites in Yapton with outline and, in most cases, reserved matters permission.

“It is considered that the cumulative effect of new residential development in Yapton will alter the character of the area, result in greater impacts on the local highways and greater pressure on existing infrastructure,” it said.

“However, it is not considered that the proposed 200 houses, when considered alongside the existing approved developments, will result in any significant impacts and that any harm will be local to Yapton and the surrounding area.”

It said having had regard to the nature and scale of the proposal, ‘it is not considered that the proposed development has the potential to result in significant impacts on the environment’.

“The impacts would be relatively small-scale and localised and will be mitigated in accordance with standard methods including by conditions, a s106 legal agreement and the Community Infrastructure Levy,” it said.