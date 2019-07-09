Derailed train causes travel chaos for Sussex passengers

A derailed engineering train has caused disruption for Sussex passengers this morning.

Southern trains into London Victoria have been affected due to the train, Network Rail said.

Crews are ‘working to remove the derailed vehicle as quickly as possible’.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to passengers affected by ongoing disruption on Southern trains into London Victoria this morning owing to a derailed engineering train.

“We are working to remove the derailed vehicle as quickly as possible.

“Passengers are advised to travel later in the day if possible and avoid London Victoria and seek an alternative route via London Bridge or London Blackfriars as trains will be delayed, diverted or cancelled.

Southern trains into London Victoria have been affected due to the train. Picture: Southern

“Passengers should check the latest travel information via the National Rail Enquiries or Southern Rail websites.”