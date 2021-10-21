CoppaFeel! fundraiser at Chichester Sainsbury’s this week

Staff at the Chichester Sainsbury’s superstore are urging customers to Think Pink this week to raise money raise money for breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel!.

By James Connaughton
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:50 am

Customer service assistants Georgina Game, 37, and Claire Hughes, 50, are selling ribbon badges and raffle tickets as part of the fundraiser, and colleagues at the Westhampnett Road store are showing their support by wearing pink.

Read More

Read More
2022 Goodwood dates for Festival of Speed, Revival and Members’ Meeting are anno...

Goodwood to host free Supercar Track Day in aid of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust

Sainsbury's customer services assistants Georgina Game (front right) and Claire Hughes (back right) raising money with colleagues for CoppaFeel! with a Think Pink week at the Sainsbury's superstore in Westhampnett Road, Chichester - Photo by Steve Robards - SR2110194
Sainsbury's customer services assistants Georgina Game and Claire Hughes (front) are raising money with colleagues for CoppaFeel! with a Think Pink week at the Sainsbury's superstore in Westhampnett Road, Chichester - Photo by Steve Robards - SR2110194