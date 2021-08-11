Concern for missing man from Bognor

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing 33 year-old from Bognor Regis.

William Lee Maynard, known as Lee, was last seen leaving an address in Aldwick, Bognor Regis on Saturday morning (August 7).

Police officers and family are concerned for his welfare, saying it is out of character for him not to have returned home.

Mr Maynard was last seen on August 7

Mr Maynard told his family he was going to stay at a homeless shelter before leaving, but no one has heard from him since.

He is described as a slim man, 5 foot 9, bald, with a brown goatee beard or moustache. He was last seen wearing a grey top, grey tracksuit bottoms and a black cap. He was also seen carrying a black bag full of clothes.