Community praised after hearse gets to funeral on time despite standstill traffic

The hearse from Lee-Hobson funeral service SUS-210723-161839001

The traffic was caused by a road collision between two lorries earlier today on the B2145 and roadworks near Keynor Lane.

Admins from the Selsey Grapevine Facebook group asked drivers in a post to allow for a clear passage as the hearse made its way to Chichester.

This allowed the hearse to arrive on time, and Allison O’Connor, manager at Lee-Hobson funeral service, said: “A massive thank you to the community because we got to the crematorium with two minutes to spare.

“We had two guys turn up and miss the service because of the traffic but the people in this village are amazing. My boss had to run in front of the hearse at one point to the corners so he could see the traffic.