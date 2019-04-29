Members of Razzamataz entertaining the visitors to the Rox

Community joins together in a Bognor park to watch Rox Spectacular

A group of University of Chichester students joined many other performing arts organisations at this year’s Bognor Regis ROX event to raise funds for arts in the community.

The Rox Spectacular event, which followed a theme of the famous musical Moulin Rouge, took place in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis, on Saturday, April 27, between 11am and 5pm.

Visitors to the park, both young and old, enjoyed the show
Visitors to the park, both young and old, enjoyed the show
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Students Olivia, Chloe, Saskia and Kelly test their skills on one of the stalls
Students Olivia, Chloe, Saskia and Kelly test their skills on one of the stalls
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
University students entertained visitors to the Moulin Rouge themed event
University students entertained visitors to the Moulin Rouge themed event
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Erin Kerten, 2, enjoyed the event with a tasty treat perfect for the nice weather
Erin Kerten, 2, enjoyed the event with a tasty treat perfect for the nice weather
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3