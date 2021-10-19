Bognor’s Christmas light switch-on cancelled
This year’s Christmas light switch-on has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
Bognor’s traditional Christmas light switch-on won’t be going ahead this year due to ‘circumstances beyond (the town council’s) control.’
“We appreciate that this is disappointing,” a Bognor Regis Town Council spokesperson said. “But we are sure everyone can appreciate this is not a decision that has been taken lightly.”
The spokesperson went on to say that the circumstances behind the decision are ‘confidential’.
Even so, the lack of a switch-on event does not mean Bognor Regis will go without Christmas lights this year. The town council are instead planning a ‘soft switch-on’, at midday on November 27. A spokesperson said the lights are to be switched on remotely ‘with no event.’
“We look forward to bouncing back with a full and exciting events programme for 2022.”