Bognor’s Christmas light switch-on cancelled

Bognor’s traditional Christmas light switch-on won’t be going ahead this year due to ‘circumstances beyond (the town council’s) control.’

“We appreciate that this is disappointing,” a Bognor Regis Town Council spokesperson said. “But we are sure everyone can appreciate this is not a decision that has been taken lightly.”

The spokesperson went on to say that the circumstances behind the decision are ‘confidential’.

Bognor Regis Christmas Lights Switch on. The Bognor Regis Christmas market and Christmas lights switch on by the cast of Spillers Pantomine, The Wizard of Oz. Bognor Regis, West Sussex. Picture: Liz Pearce LP191830 SUS-191124-195842008

Even so, the lack of a switch-on event does not mean Bognor Regis will go without Christmas lights this year. The town council are instead planning a ‘soft switch-on’, at midday on November 27. A spokesperson said the lights are to be switched on remotely ‘with no event.’