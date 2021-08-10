Bognor Regis Town Crier to craft new regalia ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Policy and Resources Committee of the Bognor Regis Town Council agreed to the figure in a meeting on August 1, and town crier Jane Smith, who will be making the outfit herself, is hoping to make an appropriately big splash.

“I’m working on a design at the moment,” she said.

“I’m just going through the drawing process now, but it is going to be awesome, I have to say.”

Jane Smith - Bognor Regis Town Crier. Pic S Robards SR2104281

She’s eager to keep the new designs a surprise, though, and only plans on making the big reveal next year.