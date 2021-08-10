Bognor Regis Town Crier to craft new regalia ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Bognor’s town crier will receive £1,500 to fashion new regalia for next year’s platinum jubilee celebrations, when her proclamation will be read aloud all over the world.
The Policy and Resources Committee of the Bognor Regis Town Council agreed to the figure in a meeting on August 1, and town crier Jane Smith, who will be making the outfit herself, is hoping to make an appropriately big splash.
“I’m working on a design at the moment,” she said.
“I’m just going through the drawing process now, but it is going to be awesome, I have to say.”
She’s eager to keep the new designs a surprise, though, and only plans on making the big reveal next year.
“It will be revealed next year, nobody will see it until then. You might see bits of it on my social media pages, but I’m planning on keeping you all in suspense.