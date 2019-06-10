Bognor Regis rated joint worst coastal destination in new survey

Bognor Regis has been ranked as the joint worst coastal destination in the UK in a new survey – just days after another study rated the town as one of the 10 best seaside towns for families.

The survey by which.co.uk saw Bognor share the list’s bottom spot with Clacton-on-Sea, with visitors giving Bognor just one star out of five for aspects including its beach, seafront, attractions, scenery, shopping, peace and quiet and value for money.

It fared slightly better in terms of its accommodation, earning four stars out of five, and entertainment, for which it received three stars.

Overall, the town achieved a score of 47 per cent – based on overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend it as a holiday destination.

The results of the survey came less than a fornight after dayoutwiththekids.co.uk named Bognor the tenth best seaside town in the UK for families.

It was the only destination in West Sussex to make the top of the list.

According to the study, Bognor also had the third highest number of family-friendly attractions.

In response to the most recent survey from Which?, a spokesman from Arun District Council spokesman said it was ‘disappointed and surprised’ by the findings.

The spokesman said: “Having recently placed in the top ten for ‘Best Seaside Town for Families’ list, we know the town has so much going for it!

“Famed for its sunshine, we think Bognor Regis is a great place to enjoy the coast, the local parks and the town centre.

“Blessed with seaside charm and an award-winning beach, the seafront also features two very popular play areas.

“As well as the beach and seafront attractions and all the fun to be had at Butlin’s, we also welcome people to Hotham Park which is a real jewel in the town, with thoughtful ecological planting and trees providing quiet shaded areas.

“Hotham Park is also home to a themed adventure golf course, miniature train and a contemporary café offering locally sourced produce.

“Bognor Regis offers a pedestrian-friendly town centre, a variety of restaurants and shops, a theatre and a four screen cinema right in the town.

“So, given all that, we would encourage the public to come and discover Bognor Regis for themselves!”

