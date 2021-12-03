The outline application including associated services, landscaping, car parking and amenity at 26 Burnham Avenue was before

Arun planning committee in July and approved subject to a bat survey being carried out within four months.

Officers were also waiting for a section 106 legal agreement from the applicant.

Plans for this property in Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis, have been refused

Now the plans have been refused due to the absence of a signed legal agreement.

In the decision notice, officers said there was no provision for contributions to off-site public open space which was contrary to the aims and objectives of planning policy.

The application also failed to make a financial contribution towards the cost of providing accessible natural open green spaces to mitigate the harm to Pagham Harbour Special Protection Area, again against planning policies.

The planning committee heard in July the property could be demolished to make way for a new block of eight apartments, a one bed property and another four bed dwelling with parking at the back.

Several objections were submitted by residents and Bognor Regis Town Council which cited concerns over road safety and a new build ‘not reflecting the characteristics of the site and local area’.

An additional objection had been received since the meeting on the basis of overdevelopment/character and road safety/congestion. The objector suggested a development of four retirement flats would be more appropriate.