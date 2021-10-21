Bognor Regis in bloom awards night celebrates town's best and brightest

Members of the Bognor Regis in Bloom working group were 'delighted' to host this year's awards evening in person last week.

Taking place on October 14 at 'Seasons' Football club, a spokesperson said the evening benefitted from a 'fantastic' turnout, with representatives from all over town popping along to make their support known.

Alongside awards across a variety of categories, this year's ceremony saw the introduction of certificates of commendation from the Mayor, which were awarded to Simon Mooney for his efforts cleaning the streets of Bognor, and to gardeners Edward Fane and Nick Doling, for tending to open spaces throughout the community.

The winners of this year's Bognor Regis in Bloom awards. Photo: The Bognor Regis in Bloom Working group

This year's civic award went to the Bognor Community Gardeners, who work to maintain green areas like Argyle Corner, Bognor Regis Town Cemetery and Hothampton car park, among others.

The full results are listed below:

-The residents of 4 Woodend won the award for 'best kept front garden.'

-'Best private balcony, window box hanging basket or container' went to the residents of 190 Aldwick Road

-The William Hardwicke was awarded 'best business balcony, window box, hanging basket or container.'

-The award for 'best neighbourhood, street, locality or resident’s association, sheltered or residential accommodation' went to Runnymede Court

-'Best business frontage' went to Butlin's

-'Best licensed premises, café or restaurant' went to The Lamb Inn

-'Best sustainable and environmentally friendly planting' went to The Upper Bognor Road Neighbours

-'Best garden or vegetable plot designed and looked after by a child, up to and including 11 years of age' went to the residents of 109 Hawthorn Road