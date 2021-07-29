Bognor regeneration board hosts productive annual meeting as organisation announces incorporation

Members of the Bognor Regis Regeneration Board came together on July 21 to discuss the future of the organisation at their annual general meeting.

Taking place at The_Track, a creative and collaborative work space founded by West Sussex County Council in the railway station, attending members included representatives from Arun District, West Sussex County and Bognor Regis Town councils. Landlink Estates, Metamorph Management and more were present at the meeting.

Rebecca White, advisor for the regeneration board said: “The strength of the unique partnership between the public and private sectors continues, meaning that the Board is able to bring together a dynamic group of stakeholders and investors so that Bognor Regis can benefit from

This year's annual meeting took place on July 21

a committed and co-ordinated approach to regeneration.”

Among the items on this year’s agenda were elections for a variety of leadership positions. The entity’s recent incorporation has seen a shift in the way it organises and manages itself, so members saw fit to elect for a number of positions, including the chair, the deputy chair and places on the management committee.

Raf Daud, who had served as chair of the unincorporated body since 2019, was made chair of this new iteration of the Bognor Regis Regeneration Board. He said: “I am pleased to announce our incorporation as Bognor Regis Regeneration Board Ltd, confirming our position as an independent and open organisation.

“I look forward to working with the deputy chair, Cllr David Edwards, and the membership to deliver a positive and active improvement and regeneration agenda for Bognor Regis.