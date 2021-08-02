Bognor boy who assaulted a police officer punished for breaking curfew
A 15-year-old boy who admitted to dangerous driving and assaulting a police officer has been sentenced to a week long activity requirement after breaching the terms of a youth rehabilitation order,
During a trial held at Worthing Youth Court on July 1, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted to assaulting a police officer and taking cars without consent on separate occasions in Bognor Regis.
As punishment for the crimes, he was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order, effective until September 30.
The 15-year-old had to obey a curfew with electronic monitoring for three month, forcing him to remain indoors everyday from 8pm to 6am and to attend regular appointments with a responsible officer.
He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for two years.
In a trial held at the same court on July 29, the boy admitted to failing to comply with the curfew on three separate occasions: once on July 10, again on July 12 and again on July 15.
As punishment for the breach, the original order has been reinstated and he must meet a week long activity requirement.