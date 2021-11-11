Aldwick comes together and remembers the fallen

Residents, councillors and youth groups came together in Aldwick this morning to pay tribute to fallen troops with a ceremony which included wreath-laying and a rendition of The Last Post.

The poppy day ceremony took place at The Millenium Gardens at 11.45 am. Parish Council Chairman Alan Smith said between 50 and 60 people attended the event, which also included troops from 12th Regiment Royal Artillery, based in Thorney Island.

"It went extremely well under the circumstances of Covid and everything. I think the advantage we have of in Aldwick is we have a lot of retired residents who are able to come out and do things during the day."

Poppy Day in Aldwick Parish 2021

The only downside to the day, he said, was the cancellation of the tea and cakes gathering which usually takes place after Poppy Day ceremonies in the parish. Cllr Smith said the council adjourned the event for fear that doing otherwise would be irresponsible during the pandemic.

"People accepted it," he said. "It's been nearly two years and I think at the end of the day people have got accustomed to not being allowed to do what we used to do."

For Councillor Smith, as well for many other residents in attendance, none of that took away from what was ultimately a very special day.