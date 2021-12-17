The application would see The Cottage at Shripney Road demolished and replaced with a modern care home with access, parking and landscaping.

A design and access statement submitted with the application by LNT Care Developments said the company has a portfolio of care homes.

The 1.6 acre site, east of Shripney Road, currently has a dwelling surrounded by land formerly used for horticulture.

The care home would be two storeys and cater for old people with single en suite rooms for general and dementia residential care.

An outline planning application for a residential development had been approved for the site and the new plan would use the access, pedestrian footpaths and pedestrian crossing island adopted from that plan.

“The development of a 66 bed care home is considered suitable in this location given the predominantly residential nature of the surrounding area and adequacy of transport links and the site’s general accessibility and sustainability,” the statement said.

There would be 25 parking spaces, an ambulance or taxi drop-off point and two disabled mobility spaces.

The statement said 50 to 60 jobs would be created and a maximum of 24 staff would be there at any one time.

It was considered a ‘local community facility’ with residents expected to be from within a three mile vicinity of the home.