Our officers ‘simply want to be treated fairly’ over pay, police federation says

Police officers just want to be paid fairly, the head of Sussex’s police federation has said.

This comes after the Government announced that officers will be awarded a pay rise of two per cent in 2018 to 2019.

Matt Webb, chairman of the Sussex Police Federation, said: “We were disappointed and frustrated at the derisory offer made by the Government and the fact that they once again failed to implement in full, the recommendations of the Police Remuneration Review Body.”

“In real terms police officer pay has reduced by 18 per cent since 2009-10.

“Police officers are in an unusual position that they are unable to refuse the increase – there is no machinery for us to negotiate further.

“It is therefore very disappointing that the process set up by this Government and entered into by us in a professional manner has been simply ignored by them once more.

“Police officers don’t have any industrial rights, we are asked to perform duties many people would simply be unable to do and my members run towards danger when the general public run away – we simply want to be treated fairly when it comes to pay, and yet this government have shown time and again that they are unwilling to do so.

“This will undoubtedly result in a further increase of experienced officers leaving the service or seeking a second income just to be able to make ends meet and provide their families with the basics they need.”

With the increase, average pay for a police constable will now be more than £38,600 per year, the Government said.

Announcing the pay increase, Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Our police officers do an incredible job in the face of complex crime and rising demand, and I’m grateful for their continued dedication to keeping us safe. This award represents the highest consolidated pay award since 2010.

“I’ll continue to fight on behalf of police to ensure they have the resources they need to do their jobs effectively.”