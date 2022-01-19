Pantomime season at Bognor’s Regis Centre a ‘fabulous’ run

The Regis Centre Theatre, in Bognor Regis. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2006162

I would like to offer my sincere thanks and congratulations to the cast and crew of The Regis Centre’s Jack and the Beanstalk for a fabulous pantomime season.

Covid presented many challenges but thanks to a little bit of luck, the professionalism of our company and the dedication of our wonderful staff and volunteers, the show did indeed go – and stay – on.

Many productions, sadly, were not so fortunate.

I am also extremely grateful to the audiences who enjoyed the show and who willingly complied with the request to wear facemasks.

Heartfelt thanks also to the Observer and V2 Radio for such splendid support. It really is so appreciated.

Pantomimes have become a much-loved tradition for many families.

Not being able to go ahead last year because of the pandemic was such a blow, making this year’s accomplishment of a full run all the sweeter.

In 2022, thanks to the considerable efforts of Arun District Council who secured the funding from central government’s Levelling Up Fund, we will be closing our doors temporarily in order to improve the building and its facilities.

But, just like panto, there will be a happy ending: we’ll be able to welcome audiences back to a better and more user-friendly venue.