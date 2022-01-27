Salt water therapy with Scooter the surfing dog | Vicky Meets

• Your personal PTSD assistance dog and the UK’s only surf therapy dog, Scooter, won the Carer Award at the inaugural Naturo Superdog Awards last year. What’s this champ’s story?

Scooter was chucked out the streets of the Algarve as a puppy. He faced being put down, but was taken in by a dog sanctuary called Milu’s Corner. It is takes in stray dogs and at any one point Milu can have up to 750. She put feelers out for rehoming Scooter and, because I was looking to adopt a rescue dog, a friend bombarded me with photos of him. There was something about his eyes that reached right into my soul, so I said yes. That was nearly six years ago.

• When did you recognise his potential as a therapy dog?

Kirstie Coy-Martin and Scooter

Straight away I noticed how chilled out he was. We already had one dog, but Scooter settled in fine. About a year into having him I read about therapy pets and I knew he would be perfect. He was assessed and we started visiting a local care home. Then we started visiting patients in St Richard’s Hospital. Mostly we go to Lavant ward, which is the stroke ward, but he is also there for end of life patients. He literally drags me over to the beds of those who really need him. He just hops up next to them and puts his paw into the patient’s hand. You can see them smile and visibly relax. He also goes into Chichester Free School to help children with reading, and to support those who might be struggling with other issues. But although I saved Scooter, he also ended up saving me. I had been working in the police, in the unit that deals with sexual abuse. In 2020 I had a breakdown resulting in complex PTSD. Scooter helped me to recover.

• How did he become the UK’s only Surf Therapy Dog?

I love surfing and I really believe in the power of sea water. I heard about how surf therapy dogs in the USA sit on the front of a surfboard or paddle board to encourage people into the ocean to feel the benefits of the water, helping them to focus on being in the moment. It took eight months to train Scooter and he loves it. We have created One Wave, a charity that holds beach sessions that include mindfulness, breathing, craft and talking therapy, as well as going into the sea. I’m also a qualified mental health first aider so I am available to people for a one-to-one chat.

• Tell us about Scooter’s signature Mohawk?

Some people are a bit disapproving, but it’s a special vegan dog-friendly fur dye and it is done by Hanna at the Canine Club in East Wittering. The important thing is that it makes people smile and starts conversations about rescue dogs and mental health.

• Where can we find out more?