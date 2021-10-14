Helping the Middleton community come together at sports club | Vicky Meets

• How did you get involved in the club?

My son had been enjoying after-school tennis activities, and so when he was seven we decided to enrol him into the local coaching at Middleton Sports Club. We were immediately made very welcome and before we knew it I was playing too, making lots of new friends and enjoying the fabulous facilities. Eight years on and the club is a huge part of family life. As well as the sport, we go for the live music on Friday nights, attend charity events, go on holidays with our sporting pals and, of course, enjoy the odd beer or two! I was asked to join the board of directors in September 2020, and felt it was time for me to give something back to this community focused club that I had been a part of as our family grew up. I became chairman in June and with the help of our wonderful staff and dedicated volunteers we work together to continue building an amazing sports club, bar, and restaurant for the local community to enjoy.

• What is the club’s history?

Middleton Sports Club chairman Alex Davey

The club was opened in 1926 by Capt R Coldicott. He had a vision to build a small village, next to the sea, made up of elegant, detached houses that ran parallel to the coast. He saw an opportunity to create a hub for the new community that he had built, and with his love of cricket, The Middleton Sports Club was born. It remains inclusive, with community at its core. Today we offer tennis, squash, hockey, bowls and a gym, as well as live music, charity events and event space for the community to use. Sport is very much at the heart of what we do, but people can join as just as social members too.

• What is the main focus of the club?

Our main focus for the Middleton Sports Club is to provide a safe and secure environment, where the community can come together and our amateur sports teams can thrive. Our priority is providing a full family friendly experience, where everyone feels welcome. We want the next generation to grow through the club, and to provide opportunities and experiences that keep them proud to be members. We have had great success with new initiatives, including our wonderful All Stars Cricket programme and Youth Tennis Coaching. We have also recently welcomed new groups to the sports club, including Regis Dance and Sleeping Bunnies Outdoor Baby Group. It’s important that our groups share our values.

• What else is on offer?

As well as great quality sports and gym facilities, we also have a diverse event space. With so many weddings postponed last year, we have been so pleased to have welcomed several weddings this summer, with many more in the autumn. We are also excited to welcome our new caterers and have Christmas parties and seasonal corporate events planned.

• Where can we find out more?