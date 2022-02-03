Healing bodies and minds with pilates for everybody | Vicky Meets

• Will you tell me a bit about yourself and how you first get the pilates bug?

I’m a pilates instructor living in Donnington. I have two young kids and I am currently putting a lot of energy into my growing pilates business. I first got the pilates bug after the birth of my first child left me with hip and lower back pain, tight across the shoulders, misaligned and basically feeling like I’d been hit by a bus! Pilates sessions helped to not only alleviate my aches and pains, but they gave me more energy; something to look forward to and to put a spring in my step. I am currently running five group classes each week out of Donnington Parish Hall, Hunston Village Hall and also at the West Wittering Cricket Pavilion. In springtime I am also looking to set up a space where I can offer private reformer sessions.

• Is pilates something that most people can do – is it especially good for certain people and conditions?

Corrie Noone

My motto is ‘pilates is for everybody’! It’s beneficial for top athletes, the super fit and also perfect for people working with injuries. Pre and post-natal ladies, pensioners, people who want to improve posture, strength and flexibly – everybody! Personally, I am most passionate about working with people with aches, pains, stiffness and injuries. It fills my heart with joy to teach and help people; it’s very fulfilling to see them progress and live more freely in their bodies. It is always my goal to see people who attend my classes leaving feeling stronger, taller, more aligned and less troubled by aches and pains.

• Is pilates something that is good for body and mind?

Pilates is a programme devised by Joseph Pilates. He was born in Germany in 1883 and was a POW during the First World War on the Isle of Man. It is here that he started to develop the pilates method (originally called contrology) which he based on the movement of animals. In later life Joseph opened a pilates studio in New York. The original mat work series is made up of 34 exercises performed in a particular order. Over the years these exercises have been adapted and modified to suit different clients types needs. The pilates method is based around six principles: flow, concentration, centring, breath, control and precision. Pilates is definitely good for body and mind. Although there is no mediation in pilates, you do need to be mindful and focus your awareness into the body. There is also a lot of focus on the breath. I am a classically trained pilates teacher, which means that my training is undiluted and each exercise is taught as Joseph Pilates himself intended.

• Where can we find more info?