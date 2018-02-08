Old Bognor Post Office ‘not for sale’

The old Bognor Regis Post Office is not being sold, Royal Mail has confirmed.

After a for sale sign went up on the building in the High Street recently, many residents understandably assumed it was being marketed and suggested what they thought it should be turned into.

Royal Mail, which owns the building and uses part of it as its delivery office, said however it has no plans to sell.

Royal Mail spokesperson Sally Hopkins said: “Royal Mail has no plans to relocate Bognor Regis delivery office and will continue serving its customers from our site on the High Street.”

The Post Office moved its services to WH Smith in the town centre at the end of 2016, but retained a long lease on the space, which it has confirmed it is now looking to sell, ending the confusion.

A Post Office Ltd spokesman said: “We’re not using the space. The lease is until 3012 and we’re selling because we no longer have need for the space in our network.”

The Post Office relocation came despite a petition from people in the town calling for it to stay on the High Street.