Multi-vehicle crash on A259

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash between Chichester and Bognor Regis this morning (Wednesday, September 15).

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 2:19 pm

Police officers were called at around 8.30am to Drayton Lane, Chichester, following reports of a collision involving four cars on the northbound carriageway, just before the roundabout.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “No injuries were reported and the road was closed for a short time to allow the vehicles to be recovered.”

According to traffic reports, there were long delays on A259 between North Bersted and Chichester.

Traffic sources said it came after a ‘major’ crash by the Drayton/Oving roundabout.