Multi-vehicle crash on A259

Police officers were called at around 8.30am to Drayton Lane, Chichester, following reports of a collision involving four cars on the northbound carriageway, just before the roundabout.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “No injuries were reported and the road was closed for a short time to allow the vehicles to be recovered.”

According to traffic reports, there were long delays on A259 between North Bersted and Chichester.

