Lottery grant will help deliver an ‘exciting’ new heritage trail project for Bognor

Bognor Pier Trust CIC has been awarded a grant of £9,500 from the Heritage Lottery Fund to support the development and delivery of a website and guides for the Heritage Trails project for Bognor Regis.

Through its project delivery arm Bognor Regis Trust, the team is working together with the Bognor Regis Heritage Partnership to deliver the new project for the town.

Supported by the Bognor Regis Local History Society, Bognor Regis Museum, Hotham Park Heritage Trust, Bognor Regis Town Council and Arun District Council, the team will deliver an interactive website and printed guides covering three Heritage Trails across the town, a Blue Plaque Trail, as well as a Tree trail in Hotham Park and a fun and facts trail along the town’s seafront.

The aim of the project is to encourage visitors, local people and children to explore and learn about the rich heritage of the people and historic buildings throughout the town, many of which are just a few minutes’ walk from the seafront.

The Sharing Heritage Grant of £9,500 has been matched by funding from the Bognor Regis Town Council and Bognor Pier Trust to enable the delivery of this exciting project.

The website and guides will provide maps and background information on the various trails and help on parking, transport, shops and places to eat in the town.

Work will commence on the development of the website in January with the guides being available in time for the spring of 2019.

Bognor Pier Trust thanked Sylvia Endacott, of the Bognor Regis Local History Society, Sue Harris, of Hotham Park Heritage Trust, and Greg Burt, of Bognor Regis Museum, for helping get this project off the ground.

Further information on the website and guides will be provided when the project is officially launched in 2019.

Bognor Regis Trust aim is to be a delivery organisation for heritage and community projects in the town using transferrable skills to support and assist suitable projects.