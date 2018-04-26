‘Linking Communities’ at Aldwick House’s Care Home Open Day event

Aldwick House in Bognor Regis opened their doors for National Care Home Open Day on Saturday.

Now in its sixth year, the Open Day, held this year on April 21, is a national initiative that sees residents, relatives and members of the public join together at care homes to create meaningful relationships within the local community.

It encourages care homes to open their doors to celebrate a different theme each year, with a few key values at its heart: friendship, making connections and celebrating older and vulnerable people.

To mark this event, the team at Aldwick House decided to hold a fun filled afternoon of games, raffles and food.

This was the first year that Care Home Open Day took place on a weekend in the hope of attracting as many visitors as possible to make it the most successful event to date.

Staff, residents and members of the local community joined together to celebrate the theme of ‘Linking Communities’ with a special Royal themed event.

Staff at the care home treated residents and guests to a day of fun – with traditional fairground games and entertainment from local singer Holly Gregory, who sang all of the residents’ favourite English songs.

After an afternoon game of bingo, guests joined residents for a delicious buffet feast.

Karen Crosby, home manager at Aldwick House said: “ We look forward to Care Home Open Day every year.

“We love opening our doors to the public and helping our residents to make meaningful friendships within their local community.

“Events like this are the hallmark of good care and help to keep our residents healthy and happy.

“Everyone loved this year’s event – especially our residents who got the chance to re-live some of their favourite childhood games and songs and meet new friends. We would like to thank everyone who joined us and made the day feel extra special”.

Aldwick House is part of New Century Care - an expert national care provider specialising in providing compassionate residential, nursing and dementia care in a homely setting.

For more information about Aldwick House Care Home, visit the website at www.newcenturycare.co.uk/our-homes-new-century-care/southern-england/aldwick-house-care-home, telephone 01243 842 244 or email aldwickhouse@newcenturycare.co.uk.

Find out more about National Care Home Open Day by visiting the website at www.carehomeopenday.org.uk.