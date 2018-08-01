Ladder rescue from fire at three-storey building in Bognor

Six people had to be rescued with ladders from a fire in a three-storey building in Bognor yesterday afternoon.

Three fire engines attended the fire in Steyne Street at 4.15pm, where a fire had been reported in the lobby.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said six people were rescued using ladders, while firefighters using breathing apparatus tackled the fire, which had led to smoke logging in the flats.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the spokesman added.

Crews left the scene at 6.30pm but shortly after the Steyne Street fire broke out, six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to reports of a high building fire in Norfolk Square.

On arrival, some smoke logging was found in a first floor flat due to unattended cooking.

One person was escorted from the building and cared for by paramedics, with units stood down at 5.40pm.

Other incidents within the next hour and a half included an out of control bonfire, and a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the B2145 Hunston road involving a tractor.

Crews also attended reports of a large vehicle fire at Goodwood, where crews put out a small fire in the back of a horse box and extinguished out of control garden fire in Hook Lane, Rose Green, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed.

The spokesman said the last incident of the night was a fire at a property in The Drive, Chichester at 5.40pm.

One fire engine was sent to deal with a small fire to a microwave oven, which was out on arrival and firefighters left the scene at 5.40pm.