Builders getting on their bikes for hub

Builders who are working on a new dementia hub in Tangmere will be putting down their tools and climbing onto their bikes this weekend. Ascia Construction site manager Tim Brown and head surveyor Mark Benford have organised a sponsored bike ride, which will raise money for the unique hub in City Fields Way. The bike ride will see ten colleagues cycle from the Ascia offices in Rowlands Castle, Hampshire, through Kingley Vale, Goodwood, down into Boxgrove and finishing at the new Dementia Support Hub.

Ascia managing director, Neil Cole, said: “We can see what a great charity Dementia Support is and how they enhance the wellbeing and quality of life for local people living with dementia. As a local business it is great to be supporting a local charity, especially as we are already so involved with creating this new facility.”

Lesley-Anne Lloyd, head of fundraising at Dementia Support, said: “I am thrilled the team from Ascia are organising this ride to raise vital funds for our charity. Not only are they building our future with the hub but they are now building funds for us as well. Being involved in this project has shown them that there are so many positives in the future for people living with dementia and this partnership looks fit for the future. To get involved with fundraising call us on 01243 888691 or 07715 679083.”

Once officially open, the hub will provide complete dementia services and it will be the first of its kind in the UK.

