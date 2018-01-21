Gloom descends as Rocks suffer Wealdstone woe

Bognor's season of league woe continued with a 3-0 home defeat to Weladstone that left them still six points from safety.

Bognor were looking for their first home win since August while the away side were without a win since mid-December - but here they completed the double to send the Rocks fans home worried more than ever about their team's chances of staying up.

The home side were struggling to string passes together early on and keep control of the ball, making for a fairly open game with play moving end to end but with few clear-cut chances. Wealdstone had the first clear chance on goal as the ball was sent up field to David Pratt, but his shot was well saved by Dan Lincoln.

The visitors kept the pressure on and almost broke the deadlock after eight minutes, with two corners in quick concession, resulting in one hitting the post - a let-off for Bognor. Shortly after it was the Rocks on the attack and had their first real chance of the match, but Ibra Sekajji’s dragged his effort wide. Moments later it looked as though Bognor had won a penalty as Calvin Davies was bundled over in the box, but the referee waved play on causing anger among the home fans.

The game was all Bognor now and they tried to create chances but the end product just wasn’t there, Harvey Whyte had a good chance after beating two players but his shot just flew over the bar.

It was Wealdstone who took the lead six minutes before the interval. A free-kick was whipped in by Daniel Green Bognor youngster Tommy Scutt headed it into his own net as he went to clear the ball.

From the kick-off the Rocks were back on the attack to try to find an equaliser. Davies had a good chance after cutting in from the wing but his effort was easily gathered. The half ended with Bognor having most of the possession but not taking their chances.

HT 0-1

Almost straight from kick-off in the second half Wealdstone nearly doubled their lead as Doug Tuck lost the ball on the halfway line and Pratt broke free, but his effort was wide.

Whyte almost levelled things - his sumptuous volley was heading into the top corner but Wealdstone keeper Jonathan North made a great save to keep the ball out. Sami El-Abd was then forced off through injury, a worry for Bognor, and was replaced by Gary Charman.

Wealdstone doubled their lead on 64 minutes when a corner by Green somehow found Ian Gayle in the box and he managed to tap the ball home from six yards after Bognor failed to clear their lines.

Soon Wealdstone were reduced to ten men as Ricky Wellard was sent off. Davies went so close to scoring when Muitt crossed and his header looked to be going in, but North made another great save.

Fifteen minutes before the end Abobaker added a third. He managed to turn in the box and smash the ball into the top corner.

The Rocks performance, compared to last week’s against Leyton Orient, now seems a distant memory. If they are to escape relegation, they need to convert possession into goals and wins - and soon.

Rocks: Lincoln, Davies, Campbell, Tuck, El-Abd, Adebowale, Whyte, Beck, Muitt, Sekajja, Scutt, Subs: Block, Charman, Bennett, Pearce, Boughton.