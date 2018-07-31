Funds raised for Cancer United

Two fundraising champions have presented a cheque for £2,725.40 to a cancer charity.

Bognor couple Gill and Richard Taylor both ran the Brighton Marathon in May, choosing to fundraise for Cancer United (CU).

Gill’s sister-in-law Sue was diagnosed with a particularly aggressive endometrial cancer in May 2016 and underwent a radical hysterectomy and chemotherapy.

Both Gill and Richard had run a marathon some years back, but were lapsed runners by then, so to build up the fitness, stamina and determination to run a full marathon was no easy undertaking. Sue herself had been a keen hillwalker and mountaineer and was determined to get back out on her beloved hills – she began to attend the gym CU built, which was the first dedicated exercise space specifically for those undergoing treatment or in recovery. Sue is immensely grateful to CU and in particular trainers Dwayne and Sarah who have helped and encouraged her throughout her recovery so far, so she was delighted when Gill and Richard decided to run the marathon to raise funds and awareness.

At the recent presentation this evening, Sue said: “I am overwhelmed by the amount of money Gill and Richard have raised, CU is a small charity that can have a hugely positive impact in local people’s lives; the work they do is amazing. Thanks to my sister-in-law and her husband CU have funding to continue their vital services in West Sussex.”