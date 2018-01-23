First anniversary celebrations for Bognor’s junior parkrun

A weekly children’s sporting event is celebrating its first anniversary this Sunday (January 28).

Bognor Regis junior parkrun has gone from strength to strength since its launch last year, backed by a 17-strong team of volunteers aged four to 80.

Event director Karen Vilday said the event has had an ‘amazing impact on so many people’, including over 50 children every week.

To date, an average of 54.7 runners have taken part in 48 events, with an average run time of 13:20 minutes, while each junior runner has taken part in an average of 5.2 runs.

Karen said: “As well as a wealth of local children benefiting, the event has welcomed children from all over the country and from several running clubs.

“These include Brighton & Hove City AC, Croydon Harriers, Stragglers, Forest of Dean AC, ARunners RC, Chichester Runners & AC and City of Salisbury A & RC.”

Bognor Regis junior parkrunner Charlie said: “Everyone is so encouraging. Parkrun is about cheering on the last runner as well as the first.”

Events range from Father’s Day ‘superhero’ runs to fancy dress St George’s Day runs, boosted by family breakfasts, beach picnics and cake.

All are welcome at Sunday’s anniverary run at 8.45am at The Area, Westloats Lane.