Field blow is latest injury to rock Rocks

It never rains but it pours. That is the about only saying that can sum up the Rocks' rotten luck with injuries this season.

The latest update from Nyewood Lane is that centre-half Chad Field's knee injury is potentially serious.

Secretary Simon Cook said: Following a scan last week, the club have arranged for Chad to see a private surgeon during the coming week to provide an accurate prognosis and propose the best way forward. This is extremely sad as Chad was playing well and with great confidence, and now will be unable to play for a considerable period of time."

Fellow central defender Corey Heath is in a similar position and is seeing an ankle specialist this week. Meanwhile, Sami El-Abd, who plays in the same position, suffered a hamstring injury in a 3-0 home loss to Wealdstone on Saturday and is expected to be out for two to three weeks.

But the good news is that defender Keaton Wood has responded well to treatment and is hoping to be able to return to the team this Saturday at Hungerford.

Striekr Ollie Pearce continues to undergo treatment but is returning to full training this week and hopes to be match fit in a couple of weeks. Cook said: "There is no guarantee that he will not suffer a recurrence of his groin injury however, and if he does an operation followed by a lengthy period of recovery will be needed."

Full-back James Crane undergoes his shoulder operation this week thanks to a fans' fundraising campaign and assuming that it is successful, hopes to be returning to full training by the end of March.

Away from injuries, forward Ben Swallow will sit out the match at Hungerford as he completes his three match suspension, but midfielder Richard Gilot will be available for selection.

Cook added: "The club have been negotiating with a Football League club to bring in a striker on loan before Saturday, and are also looking at two players at training who are potential signings. Another player who is on the club's radar is being watched during the week. As soon as any news on signings becomes definite, we will of course let everyone know."