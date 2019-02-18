Felpham Community College students and staff support three charities during fundraising week

Staff and students from across the year groups at Felpham Community College came together to raise funds as the school hosted its annual charity week.

A firm favourite in the school diary, the timetabled week of activities has been running for nearly 40 years at Felpham Community College.

'Wear it smart' for charity

The charity week is overseen by the sixth form committee and features a number of fundraising activities. Each year, students vote for what charities they wish to support, with Macmillan Cancer Support, Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Sussex Snowdrop Trust being chosen for 2019.

Year Seven students worked hard throughout the week with their inter-form enterprise challenge, making and selling a variety of goods including candy floss, cupcakes, pick and mix and valentines gifts.

A cinema and hot drinks rooms was set up for students to visit at lunchtime for a price, and there were sweet competitions for students to take part in.

Other events included the annual sponsored dog walk, which saw more than 70 dogs and students walking 10 miles along the seafront, as well as the sponsored swim and sponge a teacher.

Sponge the teacher

The annual school talent show – Felphams Got Talent – proved very successful, with students across year groups (as well as parents and staff), purchasing tickets to watch the star studded show.

Students across year groups, and staff, took part in the mid-week non-school uniform / fancy dress day for a £1 ‘donation’, with sixth form students choosing a ‘Wear it Smart’ day.

Sixth formers have the additional events of a Student v Teacher evening quiz and a dodgeball competition booked in for next half term.

Mark Anstiss, headteacher, said: “We run numerous charity events throughout the school year including non-uniform days and collections for various global, national and local charities.

“Charity week has been running for so long that we have parents of students who remember taking part in it.

“The week of activities is always great fun and we encourage everyone to join in as much as possible, whilst raising money for some really worthwhile causes.

“Well done and thank you to students and staff for their efforts this year and for the support from parents. We look forward to the cheque presentation ceremony next term.”

Megan Balcombe, head of charity and year 12 student, said: “Since year 7, I have always enjoyed taking part in charity week and it has been great this year and last year to be on the committee which helps organise it all.

“There are lots of things going on throughout the week, it is definitely the charity committee’s busiest time, but it is great fun and a chance to help the school raise as much money as possible for charities we choose to support.

“I helped particularly with organising the talent show as this also links in with my music course and it has been a great experience to be a part of, organising an event and the students involved and publicising it around school.”