Plans were recently approved to carry out the work to reduce the hugely damaging impact of tidal water scouring the shingle beach, threatening homes on the Pagham seafront.

Bognor MP Nick Gibb said the latest stage in the battle to cut the spit has seen several months of detailed negotiations on behalf of the local community, led by Robin Henderson, who is a local resident and volunteer technical adviser to the Pagham Flood Defence Trust.

These negotiations have been held with the key organisations responsible for issuing planning permission and the necessary licences.

Work starts to split Pagham Spit, From left Peter Atkins (Pagham Flood Defence Trust); Nick Gibb MP; Robin Henderson; Adrian Tindle (consulting engineer) in front of the 50 tonne excavator.

In recent weeks this culminated in daily meetings organised and chaired by Mr Gibb, with all the key players necessary for delivering those permissions and licences. The urgency was driven by the necessity to start the work in October, before the winter season.

The key players were: Arun District Council, Chichester District Council, Natural England, the Environment Agency and Natural England.

On Saturday morning, Nick Gibb, together with Robin Henderson and Alastair Tindle (consulting engineer in charge of the project), visited the site to witness the excavators, bulldozers and dump trucks move onto the spit at low tide.

Two 360 excavators – one 50 ﻿tonnes and one 40 tonnes – together with a D6 bulldozer and two 40 tonne dump trucks drove along Pagham beach and through the channel onto the spit.

Crossing the channel to start work on moving shingle

Over the next two weeks they will move 7,500 cubic metres of shingle, creating a channel through the spit and changing the direction of the tidal water as it enters and exits the Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve.

Some 2,500 cubic metres of the shingle will be used to form the tern island within the Nature Reserve.

Nick Gibb said, “The Pagham community has been clear from the start that cutting a channel through the shingle spit at the mouth of the harbour is the only way to prevent the scouring of Pagham beach that is threatening people’s homes.

“At last that work is happening.

Nick Gibb standing in the ‘bucket’ of the 50 tonne excavator.as work starts fo cut a channel through Pagham Spit

“We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to Robin Henderson, whose tireless drive to secure the licences has allowed the work to cut the spit.

“And we owe the local community thanks for raising significant sums of money to pay for the work and the technical advice, particularly the Pagham Flood Defence Trust.

“And the legacy left by the late Ray Radmall, who committed his life to tackling this problem.

“Thanks are also due to Bourne Leisure owners of the Church Farm Holiday Park.

The 50 tonne excavator testing the depth of channel between the shore and the Spit at low tide on Saturday, October 30, as work starts to split Pagham Spit

“In my view it was essential the work was carried out this year and we didn’t have to wait yet another year with all the risks that another winter of storms would bring to properties on the seafront.

“I’m delighted that bringing together all the relevant authorities in daily Zoom meetings has meant that action can be taken this year and that work has now started.

“Protecting people’s homes has been and remains the key priority.