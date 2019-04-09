Watch video footage of dolphins leaping out the water off the Selsey coast

At least four dolphins have been filmed jumping out the water ahead of a fishing boat off the coast of Selsey.

Fisherman Michael Harvey was on the Selsey fishing boat Predator when he and his crew spotted a pod of dolphins in the water yesterday morning (Monday April 8).

A screen shot of one of the dolphins

The video shows at least four dolphins swimming just ahead of the boat, occasionally jumping out of the water.

