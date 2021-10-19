Watch the first ever flight to depart Gatwick Airport using Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The fuel has been introduced for the first time at the airport through a collaboration between Q8Aviation, easyJet, Gatwick Airport Ltd and Neste.

With the first one departing today, a total of 42 easyJet flights operating from Gatwick Airport are to be powered by a 30 percent Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ blend.

The first easyJet flight took off from Gatwick Airport using sustainable aviation fuel