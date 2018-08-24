Marine charity hopes to organise biggest ever beach clean

A marine charity is organising it's 25th beach clean this year.

Marine charity, Marine Conservation Society, said that it hopes 'more people than ever before' will take part in the 25th Great British Beach Clean.

The event, which is put on annually, will run from September 14 to 17 and will be going on all around the county's coastline with events being held at Medmerry West, West Beach, Eastbourne, Holywell, Peacehaven, Pett Level, Rottindean and Winchelsea Beach.

Lizzie Prior, a project officer with MCS, called volunteers the 'lifeblood of the event' and said that data collected was vital.

According to the charity, each events only takes a couple of hours and while the clean takes place, 100 metres of beach will be surveyed. The data from the survey will be used by MCS to add to the local and UK litter data picture, as well as the 'global view'.

Lizzie said: "Last year an amazing 858 volunteers took part in the Great British Beach Clean on Sussex beaches. We'd love to see even more people heading to Sussex's beaches and helping clean up at the events that have been organised."

For more information on the the clean visit: www.mcsuk.org/beachwatch/greatbritishbeachclean or call 01989 566017.