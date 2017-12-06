Inspectors wowed by 'outstanding' school leaders

Ofsted has heaped praise on leaders at The Regis School following its latest inspection.

The school, in Westloats Lane, recently underwent a two-day inspection and was rated ‘good’ overall, with leadership and management hailed as ‘outstanding’.

In her report, lead inspector Clare Gillies praised the work of principal Mike Garlick and his team in improving exam results, behaviour and the progress made by the students.

She said: “In all years, pupils now make strong progress in the majority of subjects.

“They work hard and are attentive in lessons.”

Her views were shared by parents and students alike, with one Year 11 group telling her there had been “a massive improvement” since Mr Garlick arrived in 2014.

One parent added: “There has been a marked difference in this school since the principal arrived; he has driven improvements in standards and behaviour.”

Ms Gillies noted the “relentless determination” shown by leaders and governors to improve English and maths – which certainly paid off.

She said: “The proportion of pupils achieving both these subjects at the strong Grade 5+ was in line with the average in 2017; it has not been close to this in recent years.”

As part of her recommendations for further improvement, she called on the school to achieve “equally strong outcomes” in all subjects.

Mr Garlick said: “This is a very positive report that is testament to the hard work of our staff who work together as a team to introduce initiatives and practices that are making a measurable difference to the outcomes of our students.

“Throughout their report, the inspectors identified pockets of excellence that are already well established at the school.

“They cut across subjects, year groups, disciplines and enrichment and show a school committed to providing its students with the very best educational opportunities.

“The next steps needed to become fully ‘outstanding’ are clear and there is nothing in this report to suggest that this is not well within our grasp!

“We are particularly pleased that the inspectors’ positive views were strongly ratified by the feedback they received from students and parents.

“The Regis School is a true community school and we would not be where we are today without the support of our fantastic parents and students.”

The Regis School is part of the United Learning group. Dame Sally Coates, director of secondary education, described the improvements made under Mr Garlick’s leadership as “impressive”.