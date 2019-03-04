Felpham Community College students taught how to avoid alcohol abuse in 'Smashed Project'

Students at Felpham Community College were taught how to avoid underage drinking and the dangers of alcohol abuse this week.

Run by Collingwood Learning, the ‘Smashed Project’ is an educational theatre initiative who work with governments around the world and the alcohol beverage industry to promote the dangers and risks associated with under-age drinking, with the vision of reducing alcohol related harm to young people around the world.

Miss Tetra, citizen coordinator commented: “We run a number of workshops for students to educated them on life issues and growing up in a modern day world, and the decisions they will have to make as young adults.

“Students watched a theatrical performance and then took part in a question and answer session, looking at making the right choices and the consequences of not.

“The students worked well and came up with some sensible suggestions, well done. Thank you Collingwood Learning for providing the workshop.”

Isabella Govinden, year eight student said: “We watched a play first, which was good, then we had to fill in a questionnaire. I learnt not to drink alcohol under the age of 18 as it can lead to serious illnesses and damage your brain, lungs etc. and after 18 to be sensible with it.

“It made me think about how different decisions can lead to different consequences and how a silly decision can go horribly wrong.

“If friends try to peer pressure you into doing it, I learnt how not to let them influence me.”