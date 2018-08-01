Explore the world on Playday

Today is Playday, the national day for play in the UK, and families are being encouraged to go outdoors to explore.

Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur is celebrating Playday by promoting its activities at children and family centres.

Jane Lyons, family support organiser, said: “We are blessed with wonderful outdoor play spaces here on the south coast. We have parks, beaches and lovely outdoor space, wherever you are.

“Play is so important for forging relationships between parent and child and it’s fun for everyone. You don’t need boxes of toys to have fun and play, just a tin and a wooden spoon will do for young children.”

Exploring the world through play is a fundamental aspect of child development, so Home-Start wants everyone to celebrate play this week, parents included.

Play is an integral area of the charity’s work with families, helping the parent and child to bond and have fun. Play can be seen throughout all sessions with Home-Start volunteers and staff.

Parents are encouraged to attend group sessions at the children and family centres, as a way for the child to engage and socialise through play as well for parents to spend important play time with their children and mix with other local families.

Visit www.home-startarun.org.uk for more information.

