Car park closed as travellers set up camp at University of Chichester's Bognor tech park

The University of Chichester is liaising with the police and the county council after travellers pitched up at its Bognor tech park today (Thursday).

The university took the decision to close the car park at its multi-million pound technology park, 'due to the presence of travellers' at the site in Upper Bognor Road early this morning

A University of Chichester spokesperson said: “We have temporarily closed the car park at our tech park on our Bognor Regis campus due to the presence of travellers.

"We are liaising with the police and West Sussex County Council to take the necessary legal action to move them on.

"Our primary concern is for the welfare and safety of our students, staff, visitors, and close neighbours.”