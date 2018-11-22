Bognor Regis bar welcomes popular musical pre-school

A much-loved pre-school activity is set to make a big return to Bognor Regis in a new location.

Harmony Hive is a Community Interest Company (CIC) which runs sessions full of engaging activities including music time, Multi-Sensory Art Play and the chance to make new friends, for both newborns and toddlers in the community.

Now Harmony Hive has partnered up with ‘TAO’, an entertainment bar based in the heart of Bognor Regis, a total of three fun-filled sessions can take place before the end of the year,

The sessions will take place at TAO on Tuesday, November 27, Tuesday, December 4 and Tuesday, December 11.

With each session starting at 9.45am and finishing at 11.15am each child who attends is guaranteed to enjoy and learn from the activities that take place.

Run by two local mothers, Mel Twinley and Inna Erskine, the group provides an environment for parents and carers to find support while navigating the journey of parenthood.

Harmony Hive resident musician, Inna Erskine, said: “Each session always start with some music and singing with myself. I play the violin to the children and they experience real, professional quality musical instruments to handle themselves.

“After this music session finishes, the whole area is opened up and we have a black out sensory tent, a sensory pool, sensory play dough made fresh each session to our own secret recipe, plus arts and crafts and imagination toys.”

Alongside the host of activities refreshments are offered to the children, included in the entry price, and teas and coffees are on offer by TAO from £1.

Harmony Hive has also partnered with FairShare so families can take home some bread or other fresh produce which would otherwise have been thrown away by Tesco.

Entry price is only £3.50 per family.

For further information on Harmnony Hive and what the sessions offer, visit http://www.harmonyhive.co.uk/.