East Sussex fostering support charity picks up MBE for volunteer groups
A charity which provides support to foster carers across East Sussex and their families as well as the children they care for has been awarded the Queen’s Award, known as the MBE for voluntary groups.
Officials from the East Sussex Foster Care Association – including patrons Jayne Torville and Dame Jacqueline Wilson – were presented with the award by the Lord-Lieutenant for East Sussex Peter Field, Her Majesty the Queen’s representative at a ceremony at the Town Hall in Grove Road.
