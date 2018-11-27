Worthing drugs raid: Littlehampton woman arrested for intending to supply heroin and cocaine

Two women have been arrested in a drugs raid at a property in Worthing.

At 11am on Thursday last week, police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Clifton Road, Worthing.

Police said two women were arrested.

One, a 21-year-old from Littlehampton, was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs - heroin and cocaine - with intent to supply.

The other, a 24-year-old from Worthing, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply class A drugs.

Both were later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The Adur and Worthing police prevention team said: “ We would urge anyone with information concerning the misuse of drugs in their community to come forward.

“Details can be provided online or by phoning 101. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

To learn more about Sussex Police’s drugs policy, visit: https://www.sussex.police.uk/about-us/policies-and-procedures/drugs-policy/.