That is the question being asked by Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) Katy Bourne.

She is inviting residents to have their say on local crime and policing issues as part of her new online Talk Sussex survey.

The short survey takes just a few minutes to complete and there’s an opportunity to win a £50 Amazon gift voucher (one entry per resident) just for taking part.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne

Mrs Bourne said: “As PCC, I’m keen to hear what residents really think about policing and crime in Bognor Regis and the surrounding area and to make sure that their views are accurately represented to Sussex Police.

“I will share the results with the force and ensure that police are responding to the issues that really matter to local residents.

“Moving my Talk Sussex programme online will enable me to reach as many local people as possible, despite the ongoing pandemic.

“Your feedback matters to me and ensures that the Police & Crime Plan I write for Sussex continues to accurately represent local priorities.”