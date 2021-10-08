'Violent men' sought following alleged 'machete' robbery

The incident happened at Utopia tanning salon around 10.30pm on Tuesday (October 5) when the suspects smashed glass in the shop door to gain access.

Read the original story: 'Machete wielding' men target Selsey businessA neighbour was alerted by the alarm and confronted the pair, but when he attempted to detain one of the suspects, the other threatened him with a large knife, possibly a machete, police have said.

The suspects fled on foot and escaped using a moped or a car hidden nearby.

Police stock image

Officers said a 'large number' of high-value clothing items were stolen during the burglary.

Detective Sergeant Neil Winter from Chichester CID said: “The suspects used a large knife or machete during this terrifying incident, which has left all involved shaken and a business being unable to trade during a period where local businesses are already struggling.

“We believe members of the Selsey community may have information about who was involved so I am appealing to them to come forward and help us bring these violent men to justice.”

Anyone with information can report online or by calling Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1458 of 05/10.