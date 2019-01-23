'Very vulnerable' man goes missing from Chichester hospital for over a week

A 'very vulnerable' man who went missing from a hospital in Chichester could now be in Edinburgh, police said.

Police in Sussex have been asking police colleagues and homeless charities in Edinburgh for help in finding 30-year-old Richard Alexander who has been missing from a hospital near Chichester since Monday, January 14 and who may be in Edinburgh.

30-year-old Richard Alexander, pictured at Preston railway station on January 16. Picture: Sussex Police

Richard is white, 6' and slim, with brown hair, police said.

They believe he travelled to Blackpool on January 16 and then to Preston, where he bought a rail ticket to Edinburgh Waverley station.

He is very vulnerable and it is believed he has not been taking some important medication since he disappeared, police said.

If you see Richard, in Edinburgh or elsewhere, please contact the police on 101 quoting Sussex reference 1153 of 14/01.

